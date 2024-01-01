16-year-old passenger boards wrong flight, ends up in Puerto Rico

(Gray News) - Talk about your tough travel luck.

A 16-year-old who was flying alone for the first time boarded the wrong Frontier Airlines flight and wound up in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The airline said in a statement to media that the teen had intended to fly from Tampa to Cleveland on Dec. 22.

The confusion was understandable. Both flights took off from the same gate, with the flight to Puerto Rico taking off first.

“Frontier has extended its sincere apologies to the family for the error,” Jennifer de la Cruz, Frontier director of corporate communications, said in a statement to CNN.

Ryan Lose, father of the 16-year-old Logan, said his son was nervous before his first flight by himself to spend Christmas with his mother, even though he and his current wife tried to talk him through the procedures.

Logan Lose told his father that by the time he got to the gate, they were already boarding.

Ryan Lose also said the crew on the flight to Puerto Rico didn’t scan his son’s boarding pass.

“Logan said they just glanced at it and said, ‘Yes, you’re on the right flight,’ and then he boarded,” Ryan Lose said.

He said said they knew something had gone wrong when the teen’s mom called to say he had boarded his flight at 8:30 p.m., which was too early.

Ryan Lose told CNN the family realized he had gotten on the wrong plane at the right gate when his 9-year-old son noticed that a flight to Puerto Rico was scheduled to leave from that gate around that time.

The family tried to warn the teen he was on the wrong plane, but their calls to him went to voicemail.

Ryan Lose said they called the airlines to warn them his son was on the wrong plane, and Frontier Airlines confirmed that he was on the wrong flight and they’d look out for him.

When Logan Lose eventually landed in Puerto Rico, he texted his family about the error.

Frontier Airlines said Logan Lose “was immediately flown back to Tampa on the same aircraft and accommodated on a flight to Cleveland the following day.”

“This whole ordeal has been stressful for everyone,” Ryan Lose told CNN.

The flight faux pas comes after an unaccompanied 6-year-old child recently ended up flying on the wrong Spirit Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Orlando instead of Fort Myers, Florida.

