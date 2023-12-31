Teen killed during hunting accident appears accidental, authorities say

By WLBT Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - A teenager was killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

Hayden Bonta, 17, was declared dead by the coroner after authorities were called out to County Road in Carroll County, Mississippi, to investigate the incident.

An investigation is being conducted, but the shooting appears accidental, according to authorities.

“Our prayers are certainly with the Bonta family and their friends during this tragic time,” Carroll County Sheriff Clint Walker said. “The death of a teenager is never easy. I ask all of our citizens to hold this family up in prayer in the coming days.”

Hayden was the second person to be killed during a hunting accident in Mississippi on Friday.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks photo from Garrison Reisner
Mott prepares to attempt a world record firework display
According to the couple’s friends and family, they were planning to reveal the news of the...
Couple killed in crash on way to announce pregnancy at Christmas party, family says
Lainey Wilson and Turnpike Troubadours
ND State Fair announces first two acts for 2024
Detectives found inconsistencies in the boy's story and determined that family weapons were...
14-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of killing parents, wounding sister in attack
Texas hold 'em championship winner Michael Martinez
ND Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Championship crowns 2023 winner

Latest News

2024 glasses are displayed ahead of New Year's Eve in Times Square, Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, in...
Sydney and Auckland are the first major cities to ring in 2024 as war shadows celebrations elsewhere
A therapy donkey visited a senior living center in Minnesota.
‘It’s very special’: Therapy donkey visits senior living center
A therapy donkey visited a senior living center in Minnesota.
'It's very special': Therapy donkey visits senior living center
Palestinians look at the destruction after an Israeli strike in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip,...
Israeli strikes in central Gaza kill at least 35 as Netanyahu says war will continue for months