Several vehicles crash in the Fargo area overnight

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the morning of December 30th, 2023, the Fargo area experienced freezing rain, which caused icy road conditions.

According to Highway Patrol, six crashes occurred within about one hour of each other.

One of these crashes occurred on westbound Interstate 94 between the Kindred and Mapleton exit. A semi-truck lost control while driving on the icy roads, entered the median and then overturned blocking both westbound lanes of I-94. Traffic was detoured at the Kindred exit, and westbound I-94 was blocked for approximately two hours while emergency responders removed the involved semi. The driver involved sustained none-life threatening injuries.

Another crash north of Fargo near Grandin on Interstate 29 resulted in two semi-trucks becoming jack knifed in the median and ditch across from each other. Northbound traffic on Interstate 29 was stopped near Grandin for approximately fifteen minutes while these semitrucks were removed.

Several other crashes between motorist occurred because of motorists driving to fast for road conditions and losing control of their vehicles striking other vehicles. Two of these crashes resulted in none life threatening injuries to involved drivers. Traffic was backed up at multiple areas throughout the Fargo metro area because of these crashes.

