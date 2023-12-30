Montana Republicans calling for more answers as more details revealed about Chinese spy balloon

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana’s Republican officials are seeking more answers from the Biden Administration about the Chinese spy balloon that flew across the state back in February.

An NBC report says US intelligence officials this week discovered the balloon used an American internet provider to communicate. Officials say the balloon connected to the company to send and receive communications from China, mostly related to navigation.

Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT, says a full briefing is necessary for the American people to know about the device.

“This is outrageous. First, the Biden Administration let the Chinese spy balloon float over America unabated hoping the American people wouldn’t notice and now we find out it used American communications infrastructure as a basis for its operational capabilities. The Chinese Communist Party must love the Biden administration’s feckless approach to foreign policy. It is far past time the administration leveled with the American people about what and how much American-made equipment and services China used to spy on our country,” said Daines in a statement.

Rep. Matt Rosendale says he wants the Biden Administration to hold a town hall hearing on the matter.

“Biden’s handling of the Chinese spy balloon has been nothing short of a violation of the Constitution. He violated his oath of office by refusing to take the balloon down when it was spotted off the Aleutian Islands and allowed the Chinese Communist Party to collect sensitive military information and data on our civilian infrastructure for days. He violated his oath once again by allowing his Administration to lie to the American people about the balloon for months. I will not stand by and let the Biden Administration get away with this. The people of Montana deserve answers to this brazen espionage attempt by the Chinese Communist Party over our skies,” said Rosendale in a statement.

The Pentagon said back in June that the balloon did not collect intelligence while flying over the country.

