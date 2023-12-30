Missing Fargo woman found dead in her residence

A missing person's report was issued this past week by the Fargo Police Department, and on...
A missing person’s report was issued this past week by the Fargo Police Department, and on Friday, the FPD found Erdman in her residence deceased.(VNL)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman who was initially reported as missing has been located and found dead in her residence.

50-year-old Sara Erdman was last seen by her family on Saturday, December 9th in South Fargo.

A missing person’s report was issued this past week by the Fargo Police Department, and on Friday, the FPD found Erdman in her residence deceased.

An investigation into Erdman’s death is now underway.

This is an developing story and Valley News Live will bring updates as details become available.

