A look at what made headlines in Minot in 2023

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – 2023 was a year of new beginnings for the Minot community.

Here’s a look back at what made some headlines in the Magic City over the past year.

In May, the city of Minot saw several major openings and debuts. The state-of-the-art Magic City Discovery Center opened its doors to families. The city moved into its new city hall in downtown. Trinity Hospital moved into its new half-billion-dollar medical campus in southwest Minot. Also in 2023, the Roosevelt Park Zoo debuted its amur leopard habitat. Minot launched its much-awaited recycling program. The city library went under a remodel.

Work continued on the new high school on Minot’s North Hill while the Lord’s Cupboard Food Pantry moved to a new location. Flood protection efforts crossed major milestones, including in nearby Burlington and Sawyer.

In crime news, a series of unrelated shootings at Minot bars shook the community, two of which were fatal. The case of the person charged in the 2007 killing of Anita Knutson has yet to go before a jury. The state and defense spending part of the year going back and forth over DNA evidence. For now, Nichole Rice appears headed for trial next July.

In February, Heber Jeffs, a member of the polygamist Jeffs family was located in North Dakota and extradited to Utah on a charge of kidnapping a girl. Jeffs would later plead out to custodial interference.

Even though the Hawaii wildfires were thousands of miles away, they hit home, as a Minot family mourned one of their own, in one of the worst natural disasters in U.S. history. The war in Ukraine also hit home. Minot and parts of western North Dakota welcomed Ukrainian immigrants seeking refuge from the ongoing war with Russia, and employment in the oil fields.

The original Dots Pretzels factory in Velva was shut down by parent company Hershey, but the pretzels are more popular than ever. Project Bee closed abruptly in December amid financial issues and prompting a state investigation, but plans are already in the works for it to reopen in the coming days.

In military headlines, major funding approved by Congress will play a key role in modernizations at Minot Air Force Base, from the minuteman missiles to the B-52s. The base faced challenges over health concerns for airmen, from a study on missile sites to mental health resources for those who serve.

In sports, the Minot Hot Tots celebrated their inaugural season in Minot and KMOT had the chance to welcome them to the Magic City. Minot High football won its first state title in decades, with an amazing comeback at the Dakota Bowl.

Stay with Your News Leader for all the news that unfolds in Minot and the surrounding areas in 2024.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.