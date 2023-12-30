Jeremy Renner visits hospital nearly 1 year after snowplow accident: ‘I’m forever in your debt’

Jeremy Renner visited the hospital where he was treated following his near-fatal snowplow accident from earlier this year. (Source: KOLO)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (Gray News) - Jeremy Renner returned to the hospital to thank the medical team and first responders who helped save his life nearly a year ago.

Renner visited the Renown Regional Medical Center on Friday to show his gratitude on the near first anniversary of his snowplow accident.

“Paying my respects and celebrating love, life, and the blessings it brings us all,” Renner shared. “Thank you and this community for keeping me here. I’m forever in your debt.”

The 52-year-old actor thanked the doctors, nurses, and others who cared for him.

“This is a testament to the coordinated efforts of our crews and relationships with first responders to provide the proper care for patients,” said Jimmy Lao, a director at Renown Regional Medical Center.

The Associated Press reports that Renner was crushed by a 7-ton snowplow on New Year’s Day while trying to help free a relative’s car at his Nevada home. He said he broke numerous bones and suffered a collapsed lung and pierced liver in the accident.

In April, Renner was seen in Los Angeles with family and friends attending the premiere of his new series “Rennervations.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lainey Wilson and Turnpike Troubadours
ND State Fair announces first two acts for 2024
Fireworks photo from Garrison Reisner
Mott prepares to attempt a world record firework display
Project Bee reopening
Project Bee to reopen to clients Monday
Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver in Bismarck, found a way to deliver packages, despite the...
Bismarck UPS driver stops to ensure neighborhood receives Christmas packages despite icy roads
Texas hold 'em championship winner Michael Martinez
ND Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Championship crowns 2023 winner

Latest News

In this photo taken from video released by Russia Emergency Situations Ministry telegram...
Shelling kills 21 in Russian city of Belgorod following Moscow’s aerial attacks across Ukraine
A high altitude balloon floats over Billings, Mont., on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. The huge,...
Montana Republicans calling for more answers as more details revealed about Chinese spy balloon
A West Virginia distillery claims to have created new category of liquor.
Distillery claims to have created new category of liquor
FILE - Tom Wilkinson arrives at the "Denial" premiere on day 4 of the Toronto International...
British actor Tom Wilkinson, known for ‘The Full Monty’ and ‘Michael Clayton’, dies at 75