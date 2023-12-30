Cross Ranch State Park invites hikers to end the year with a nature visit

Hiking trail
Hiking trail
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 9:12 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CENTER, N.D (KMOT) - The approaching new year is filled with celebrations and clean slates.

State parks are no exception.

They typically invite outdoor seekers to what’s known as “First Day Hikes” to start the year off, but Cross Ranch State Park is doing it a little differently.

They are holding a “Last Day Hike” on Sunday at 1 p.m.

Ranger Terry Mitchell said it’s an opportunity to visit the trails there and then go somewhere else for a “First Day Hike.”

“If you want some hot chocolate, feel free to grab a cup and conversate with other hikers, and you never know who you might meet. You might meet a nice hiking buddy that you can venture in 2024 with,” said Mitchell.

He said North Dakota Parks and Recreation has a series called the 12 months-12 hikes challenge, so people can use the event to check off the last month.

