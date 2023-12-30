Animal shelter working to get ‘saddest dog’ adopted

Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."
Louisville Metro Animal Services is working to find a home for the "saddest dog at the shelter."(Louisville Metro Animal Services)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - An animal shelter in Kentucky is working to find a forever home for a dog the team says is just feeling down.

According to Louisville Metro Animal Services, it took in the stray dog earlier this month that appears to be the “saddest dog at the shelter.”

He doesn’t have a name yet, and workers said they believe he is around 6 years old.

The dog is dealing with hip dysplasia issues and weighs around 80 pounds, the animal care team said.

“He’s just a sad guy,” the team shared. “He needs somebody.”

When filming a Facebook Live earlier this week, the dog could be seen sitting in a corner outside of the shelter. Workers said at one point, a tear rolled down his eye.

“He definitely needs someone to save him,” one of the workers said. “He is so scared. He just sits in the corner with tears in his eyes.”

The workers said he’s been around other dogs and from what they’ve seen, he doesn’t seem to mind them, but he doesn’t show much interest.

They said he is a big, gentle guy who hasn’t done anything to make them question his behavior.

The team doesn’t suspect he was abused or mistreated. They believe he would benefit from a foster home.

On Friday, the team said the dog will be going into a program at the Tribe Animal Sanctuary.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lainey Wilson and Turnpike Troubadours
ND State Fair announces first two acts for 2024
Procession held Wednesday in honor of ND National Guard Master Sgt. Nicholas Van Pelt, who was...
North Dakota National Guard Airman killed in shooting in Minot
Radio personality Dolly Dakota dies after long cancer battle.
Radio personality Dolly Dakota dies after long cancer battle
Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver in Bismarck, found a way to deliver packages, despite the...
Bismarck UPS driver stops to ensure neighborhood receives Christmas packages despite icy roads
The Bismarck Police Department is asking for assistance in an attempted murder investigation.
Bismarck Police ask for assistance in attempted murder investigation

Latest News

FILE - The Google app icon is seen on a smartphone, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in Marple...
Google settles $5 billion privacy lawsuit over tracking people using ‘incognito mode’
First News at Six
2023 crime in review
First News at Six
ND oil and gas leaders call 2023 a ‘great’ year
First News at Six
Mott prepares to attempt a world record firework display