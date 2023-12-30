13-year-old in Fargo found after drone, K9 search

Tokala Antonio
Tokala Antonio(none)
By Valley News Live - Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:02 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police conducted a search for a 13-year-old boy Friday evening.

Around 3 p.m. on Friday, December 29, the FPD received a report of a missing, runaway juvenile, 13-year-old Tokala Antonio. Tokala ran away and was last seen on at 2:50 p.m. in South Fargo. Police put of a call for help looking for him on their social media account, saying: Tokala is 5′9″ and 140 lbs., with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black shorts and white socks.

Around 5:40 p.m., with the assistance of the ND Highway Patrol and the Red River Regional UAS Team, a search began in the Deer Creek area-- on the western edge of Fargo, south of 52nd Avenue South-- with the use of drones and a K9 Bloodhound.

As of 7 p.m., the Fargo Police Department confirmed Tokala had been located and is safe. Police wouldn’t provide information on where the child was found, only saying the boy was not located as a direct result of the use of drones and the K9; however, their efforts played a key role in the eventual locating and confirmation Tokala was safe.

