Zoo announces 4 elephants are pregnant at the same time

The Sedgwick County Zoo announced that four of its elephants are pregnant. Staff members post...
The Sedgwick County Zoo announced that four of its elephants are pregnant. Staff members post with fruits that are the current size of the babies.(Sedgwick County Zoo)
By Jeffrey Lutz and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) – A zoo in Kansas has announced that not one, not two, not three, but four of its elephants are pregnant at the same time.

The Sedgwick County Zoo near Wichita made the announcement in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The zoo said the elephants are all in different stages of pregnancy.

Here’s how zoo staff is describing the four pregnant elephants:

  • Simunye, 7 months pregnant, nurturing and protective, baby currently the size of a papaya
  • Talia, 6 months pregnant, independent and sassy, baby the size of a coconut
  • Xolani, 5 months pregnant, observant and cautious, baby the size of a grapefruit
  • Arusi, 4 months pregnant, center of attention and foody, baby the size of an avocado

Elephants are pregnant for about 18-22 months, so it could be up to a year before the first baby is born.

Zookeepers said they promise to provide updates on the pregnancies, which they say are inherently risky in the early stages.

“We maintain a cautious optimism and eagerly anticipate sharing updates along this journey,” staff said.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Procession held Wednesday in honor of ND National Guard Master Sgt. Nicholas Van Pelt, who was...
North Dakota National Guard Airman killed in shooting in Minot
Radio personality Dolly Dakota dies after long cancer battle.
Radio personality Dolly Dakota dies after long cancer battle
Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver in Bismarck, found a way to deliver packages, despite the...
Bismarck UPS driver stops to ensure neighborhood receives Christmas packages despite icy roads
Lainey Wilson and Turnpike Troubadours
State Fair announces first two acts for 2024
The Bismarck Police Department is asking for assistance in an attempted murder investigation.
Bismarck Police ask for assistance in attempted murder investigation

Latest News

It may be time for a brush-up class and re-certification in CPR.
Recommended to get refreshed on best CPR methods every two years
Police are investigating the deaths of a couple and their teenage daughter in a wealthy...
Family of 3 found dead in wealthy town
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore is injured on a play against New York Jets...
Browns WR Elijah Moore hospitalized overnight after ‘scary’ concussion in win over Jets
Texas hold 'em championship winner Michael Martinez
ND Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Championship crowns 2023 winner