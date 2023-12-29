Recommended to get refreshed on best CPR methods every two years

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - If you have CPR certification, but haven’t gone through training in a while, it may be time for a brush-up.

The rules for these potentially life-saving techniques may have changed depending on when you last received your training.

Josh Bierman, a paramedic with Lake Region Ambulance Service, recommends getting refreshed on CPR every two years.

He said starting compressions right away after a cardiac arrest, for example, increases the chances of survival by about 17% to 20%.

He said currently, the standard is 30 compressions, and then, two breaths until an ambulance arrives.

“How to use the AED is what we’re starting to see, thankfully, more and more frequently at businesses and gyms and schools, and all that stuff that’s used for cardiac arrest care of the public,” said Bierman.

He said ambulatory services across the state host CPR training. They can include basic first aid and Narcan administration.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.