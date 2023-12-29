Tauros Time: first-place Minot prepares for series against second-place Bismarck

NAHL Hockey Minot vs Bismarck
NAHL Hockey Minot vs Bismarck(KMOT-TV)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:32 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Minotauros are firmly in control of the NAHL’s Central Division following a break for Christmas.

The Tauros hold a seven-point lead over the second-place Bismarck Bobcats.

The rivals have only played twice so far this season and the Bobcats won both games, each by one goal.

Minot and Bismarck will play three games in three days leading up to the new year.

Friday and Saturday will see games in Minot and the rivalry will travel to Bismarck on Sunday.

The puck drops at 7:35 p.m. Friday and Saturday night at the MAYSA Arena in Minot.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Procession held Wednesday in honor of ND National Guard Master Sgt. Nicholas Van Pelt, who was...
North Dakota National Guard Airman killed in shooting in Minot
Black ice, icy roads
Bismarck Police Department crash totals update
Daniel Breijo
UPDATE: Minot fatal shooting suspect in custody on $2 million bond
Tech. Sgt. Shelly Fink, a recruiter in the 119th Force Support Squadron, was honored at the...
North Dakota National Guard mourns loss of Lt. Shelly Fink
Amos Kolbo ice skating on the roads in downtown Bismarck.
Snow crews work to unfreeze roads, while others enjoy the makeshift ice rinks

Latest News

First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 12/28/2023
First News at Six
Williston Basin School District prepares next steps for upcoming bond referendum
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Weather 12/28/2023
First News at Six
Ninety-three years ago the old state Capitol burnt down
First News at Six
Radio personality Dolly Dakota dies after long cancer battle