Tauros Time: first-place Minot prepares for series against second-place Bismarck

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot Minotauros are firmly in control of the NAHL’s Central Division following a break for Christmas.

The Tauros hold a seven-point lead over the second-place Bismarck Bobcats.

The rivals have only played twice so far this season and the Bobcats won both games, each by one goal.

Minot and Bismarck will play three games in three days leading up to the new year.

Friday and Saturday will see games in Minot and the rivalry will travel to Bismarck on Sunday.

The puck drops at 7:35 p.m. Friday and Saturday night at the MAYSA Arena in Minot.

