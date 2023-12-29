State Fair announces first two acts for 2024

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota State Fair announced two standout acts scheduled to perform during the nine days of the 2024 Fair as part of the Grandstand Showpass. Set for July 19-27, 2024, the fair promises an electrifying entertainment experience for attendees.

Multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Lainey Wilson is set to grace the stage on Saturday, July 27, 2024. As the 2023 CMA Entertainer of the Year and Album of the Year winner, Wilson’s Bell Bottom Country sound and aesthetic, blending traditional Country with a modern yet retro flare, have garnered widespread acclaim. With six No.1 songs in the past two years, Wilson has captivated audiences globally with her rockstar stage presence and earned the enthusiasm of the industry.

Lainey Wilson will be performing July 27, 2024. (Courtesy: North Dakota State Fair)

On Sunday, July 21, the renowned Turnpike Troubadours from Tahlequah, Oklahoma, will take the stage. Known for their Red Dirt music, the band’s triumphant return after a three-year hiatus with their sixth studio album, “A Cat in the Rain,” produced by three-time Grammy winner Shooter Jennings, showcases a remarkable story of reliability, rebirth, and redemption, solidifying their status in the music scene.

Turnpike Troubadours perform Sunday, July 21, 2024 (Courtesy: ND State Fair)

“We are thrilled to share this early sneak peek with our attendees. The Turnpike Troubadours and the sensational Lainey Wilson promise an unforgettable experience,” said Craig Rudland, NDSF’s general manager.

