Special prosecutor assigned to case in guardsman fatal shooting in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A special prosecutor has been assigned to oversee the case of a Surrey man accused of fatally shooting an Air National Guardsman and injuring another woman in a Christmas Eve shooting in Minot.

Amanda Engelstad, the Stark County State’s Attorney, will prosecute the case of 39-year-old Daniel Breijo, court records show.

Ward County State’s Attorney Roza Larson confirmed that Engelstad was appointed due to conflict involving the victims and the defendant.

Larson indicated an outside judge will be assigned as well.

Breijo faces a AA-felony murder charge in the shooting death of 41-year-old Nicholas Van Pelt, of Minot, and A-felony attempted murder in the shooting of a 40-year-old woman.

Minot Police said they responded to a northwest Minot apartment complex Dec. 24 for reports of shots fired.

According to a criminal affidavit, a reporting party told dispatchers they heard as many as eight shots fired.

Investigators said Van Pelt was pronounced dead on the scene, and the affidavit indicates the female victim, whose identity was not made public, suffered three gunshot wounds.

Breijo was located on scene and taken into custody.

A motive, as well as circumstances leading up to the shooting, have not been made public, though investigators say Breijo and the victims knew each other.

Van Pelt was a veteran and former Ward County Sheriff’s Deputy, and a full-time member of the 219th Security Forces Squadron stationed at Minot Air Force Base.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Breijo also faces a C-felony charge of simple assault on a correctional officer. In an affidavit, investigators say while officers were trying to help Breijo untangle his shackles at the jail, he tried grabbing an officer’s ankle, causing the officer to fall and strike their head on the ground.

Breijo remains in custody on a $2 million cash bond, and will be arraigned on the charges Feb. 1 in Minot.

He faces the chance of life in prison without parole if convicted on the murder charge.

