Services set for Air National Guardsman Nicholas Van Pelt

Msgt. Nicholas Van Pelt
Msgt. Nicholas Van Pelt(KMOT-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Services are set for Msgt. Nicholas Van Pelt, a North Dakota Air National Guardsman killed in a shooting in Minot last week.

Van Pelt’s funeral will take place this Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Our Redeemer’s Church in Minot.

A visitation will take place at the church Friday beginning at 10 a.m. until the service.

A native of Ringold, Georgia, Van Pelt was an Air Force Veteran and former Ward County Sheriff’s Deputy and was active with the 219th Security Forces Squadron stationed at Minot Air Force Base.

A full obituary is pending. Thomas Family Funeral Home in Minot is handling arrangements.

Van Pelt received a law enforcement procession from Bismarck to Minot Wednesday and dozens of supporters lined the streets near the funeral home to pay their respects.

A 39-year-old suspect is in custody on a $2 million bond in connection with Van Pelt’s death.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Procession held Wednesday in honor of ND National Guard Master Sgt. Nicholas Van Pelt, who was...
North Dakota National Guard Airman killed in shooting in Minot
Lainey Wilson and Turnpike Troubadours
ND State Fair announces first two acts for 2024
Radio personality Dolly Dakota dies after long cancer battle.
Radio personality Dolly Dakota dies after long cancer battle
Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver in Bismarck, found a way to deliver packages, despite the...
Bismarck UPS driver stops to ensure neighborhood receives Christmas packages despite icy roads
The Bismarck Police Department is asking for assistance in an attempted murder investigation.
Bismarck Police ask for assistance in attempted murder investigation

Latest News

BPD patrol car
2023 crime in review
Project Bee reopening
Project Bee to reopen to clients Monday
$1 million bond set for Edward Harper Jr.
$1 million cash bond for man charged with attempted murder
Fireworks photo from Garrison Reisner
Mott prepares to attempt a world record firework display