Project Bee to reopen to clients Monday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Project Bee, a shelter in Minot that abruptly closed on Dec. 20, will be reopening its warming center to clients on Monday, Jan. 1, according to its board president Tarina Crook.

Crook, who said she was named interim executive director of the shelter Thursday, said they would not be opening their emergency shelter yet but would be able to reopen their warming shelter.

Crook and Shelly Weppler with the Inspiritus Foundation’s Twice Blessed program expressed their gratitude to the community for a series of donations over the past week that helped expedite the reopening of the facility.

Crook said that, in the wake of the shelter’s closure, a review of their finances over the past three years did not find any embezzlement or fraud.

However, Crook indicated that the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation was continuing their investigation into the matter and that the shelter is remaining completely transparent.

Your News Leader is reaching out to the BCI for comment.

A press conference with more details is expected in the coming days. Your News Leader will continue to follow this developing story.

