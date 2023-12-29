Nearly 100 people stranded on Upper Red Lake

Photo of Upper Red Lake, MN on December 15, 2023.(Greater MN Rentals)
By Zoë Jones
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 5:49 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BELTRAMI COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office says 75-100 people are stranded on Upper Red Lake and a rescue mission is underway Friday night.

Public Information Officer Christopher Muller confirms dozens of people are stranded on an ice floe that has detached from the main ice and fishermen are not able to get back to shore.

Muller said, “The open water is too large to bridge and we are working on an operation to get people back to shore. Several area emergency responders are en route. There are no indications and we have no reports of anyone in the water.”

No further information is available at this time.

The Beltrami County Sheriff says they’ve conducted at least 7 previous ice rescues on Upper Red Lake in recent weeks.

Valley News Live will update this breaking news story as details become available.

