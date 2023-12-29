ND Texas Hold ‘Em Poker Championship crowns 2023 winner

Texas hold 'em championship winner Michael Martinez
Texas hold 'em championship winner Michael Martinez
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - One lucky poker player took home a big payday at this year’s North Dakota Texas Hold ‘Em Championship.

The crowd of competitors at the three-day tournament dwindled into a final four Thursday night, keeping people on their toes.

In the end, Michael Martinez won this year’s Texas Hold ‘Em Championship.

Martinez credits his win to playing a lot of poker and over time increasing his strategy.

He said he had hoped for the best but wasn’t expecting it.

This is the second year he’s competed in this tournament.

“This is better than any Vegas tournament if you won $100,000 in a tournament. These guys put on a better show than the $100,000 tournament,” said Martinez.

He won $17,500 and he said he’s never won this much money in such a short amount of time.

