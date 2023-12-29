ND oil and gas leaders call 2023 a ‘great’ year

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - Despite a few bumps along the way, the North Dakota oil and gas industry will end the year well ahead of their initial projections 12 months ago. It’s not all perfect though, as some obstacles remain as we roll on into 2024.

As a whole, the United States produced unprecedented amounts of oil this year. The most recent figures covering October, released Friday, show the nation produced 13.2 million barrels per day, just slightly lower than the record-setting amount produced in September. Of that amount, North Dakota produced more than 1.24 million barrels a day.

At the start of 2023, Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said he expected to reach 1.2 million barrels per day by the end of the year. The state was able to reach that mark well ahead of the projection, reaching its goal in August. Production has since maintained at that amount, with Helms expecting the trend to continue.

“2024 looks to be slower growth, but still, people are very optimistic,” said Helms.

Gas production in North Dakota is also soaring, producing 3.4 million MCF (thousand cubic feet) per day. That’s slightly down from September, which set a record at 3.44 million MCF a day. The state also set a new record amount of gas captured in September. July was the first month this year the state hit 96 percent captured, meaning only four percent was flared. It usually holds at 95 percent.

“We’re continuing to see dedication by all sides: The producers and the midstream companies to stay on top of this,” said Justin Kringstad, director of the North Dakota Pipeline Authority.

The industry still faces several challenges. While the Bakken GROW program has helped bring in Ukrainians looking to work, Helms says there are still workforce issues operators are facing. Also looming in the distance is the Army Corps of Engineers Environmental Impact Statement of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which could result in its shutdown. Kringstad said the decision is expected sometime in mid-2024.

Perhaps the biggest oil and gas-related news this year for most of us is the drop in gas prices. Right now in North Dakota, the average is around $2.80. GasBuddy estimates next year’s average to be around $3.20 to $3.52.

