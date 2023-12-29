Mott prepares to attempt a world record firework display

MOTT, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re looking for a family-friendly event on December 30 to ring in the New Year, you might want to take a trip to Mott.

The Hettinger County Activities Association is holding a party with a $110,000 firework show and they’re attempting a world record.

Community members helped pay for the show, to the tune of $10,000.

The party will start at 6 p.m. and be held at the Hettinger County Fairgrounds. There will be live music by Sons of Sinner and food from 307 PITFIRED -Q-.

“You know, we don’t have a lot of things to do out here in North Dakota in general. We don’t have a lot of big events, especially in the wintertime. And in the wintertime, kids can get out of the house for an event, and the whole family can enjoy, not just the kids. I think it really helps bring the community together,” said Garrison Reisner, fair board member.

He says it also brings in people from surrounding communities.

The fireworks show will start at 10 p.m. and is put on by Pegasus Illuminations. The grand finale is sponsored by Dominator Fireworks.

