Mandan man gets two years for possessing gun illegally
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man will serve two years in prison for illegally possessing a gun because of a felony conviction.

Police say Edward Rogers was in a vehicle with a gun pointed at them.

They say Rogers told officers it was a BB Gun.

But they searched his car and found a loaded handgun, ammunition and spent shell casings.

Rogers pleaded guilty to several charges.

