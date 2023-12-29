Mandan man gets two years for possessing gun illegally
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:12 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man will serve two years in prison for illegally possessing a gun because of a felony conviction.
Police say Edward Rogers was in a vehicle with a gun pointed at them.
They say Rogers told officers it was a BB Gun.
But they searched his car and found a loaded handgun, ammunition and spent shell casings.
Rogers pleaded guilty to several charges.
