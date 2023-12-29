Home destroyed by fire near Jamestown

House fire near Jamestown
House fire near Jamestown(NewsDakota.com)
By Steve Urness
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 8:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com)- The Jamestown Rural Fire Department (JRFD) was called out to a house fire at 7545 43rd St SE, rural Jamestown on Thursday, December 28th around 9:18 am.

15 firefighters responded with five trucks,. The home is a total loss. The JRFD stayed at the scene until shortly after 2 pm. The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time. The residents were not home at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries reported.

Meanwhile, a benefit fund for Kiarra Holte and Justine IJAMbes has been established at First Community Credit Union in Jamestown.

