Gackle Care Center adjusts to prolonged power outage

GACKLE, N.D. (KFYR) - Gackle and surrounding communities have been without power since Dec. 26.

Residents are clearing off sidewalks, but many businesses are closed because there is no power.

For some lucky few with generators, the flip of a switch can make all the difference.

“So this is the longest we’ve been without power. A couple hours is pretty normal, but not several days,” said Julia Friez, a Gackle Care Center CNA.

Inside the Gackle Care Center, activities go on as normal, but in less light.

“We turned off unnecessary electricity to save the generators,” said Friez.

Few people remember an ice storm this bad, but for 91-year-old Gackle resident Albin Kleingartner, this reminds him of growing up on the farm.

“These ice storms, they can wreck everything, you know, like trees and even the buildings. They knock all the windows out,” said Kleingartner.

Kleingartner is sitting warm and cozy, but some people in and out of town don’t have generators to keep them warm.

“First you can manage for a few hours or whatever, but now by the third day, it’s like... This morning it was 53 in the house, so it’s not too bad yet, but you sit there with the blankets covered up and your nose gets cold so you cover up a little bit more,” said Bonnie Denning, the Gackle Care Center office manager.

Though it’s a slick situation outside, people are still looking on the warmer side of things.

“It really makes you think of what your grandparents and everything went through for generations with no electricity or running water and things like that. So it really makes you think what they went through. Hopefully, it won’t be much longer and stuff like that, but we will survive somehow,” said Denning.

Friez says many residents with generators are taking in those who have no power.

Logan County emergency management says power is expected to be restored to the community sometime today.

