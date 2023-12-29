District 23 GOP calling for Rep. Nico Rios’s resignation

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The District 23 GOP is calling for Rep. Nico Rios to resign following his DUI arrest and his subsequent behavior toward police.

In a statement released Friday, the party says they lost confidence in Rios’ ability to represent the district’s best interests.

“The language and slurs that Representative Rios chose to use disrespected and belittled officers during his violation and are not consistent with our beliefs and party platform. We wish to emphasize that we value, support, and respect the officers who serve and protect our community,” the statement says.

On Wednesday, Rios said in a statement that he would not immediately resign, instead mulling his future while getting help for his alcoholism.

Rios was stopped on December 15, where police found an open beer bottle in his rear driver-side door.

According to an officer with the Williston Police Department, when asked to do a screening test, Rios refused and became verbally abusive, resulting in his arrest. A report states that Rios was verbally abusive, homophobic, racially abusive and discriminatory towards the officer.

Rios was charged with several misdemeanors including DUI, DUI refusal and having an open container.

House Majority Leader Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson and the NDGOP are calling for his resignation.

