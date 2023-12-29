Bismarck UPS driver stops to ensure neighborhood receives Christmas packages despite icy roads

Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver in Bismarck, found a way to deliver packages, despite the icy conditions(KFYR-TV)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck’s Highland Acres residents lined up outside United Church of Christ Thursday evening to get their long-awaited Christmas gifts.

It’s all thanks to Alisha Bandle Thomas, a UPS driver who went the extra mile when she could barely drive a mile because of the ice. So, she stopped at the church to hand out packages.

She says the past few days have been challenging trying to deliver packages because the roads were a sheet of ice.

Thomas says she had a backlog of about 1,400 packages from Wednesday, plus what was delivered today.

She says she wanted to make sure her customers got what they needed, so she made a stop and let them come by to pick up their parcels.

She says putting a smile on her customers’ faces is also what puts a smile on hers.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

