Applications open on January 1 for ND Primary Residence Tax Credit

Homes in a neighborhood
Homes in a neighborhood(Storyblocks.com)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 3:47 PM CST
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Primary Residence Credit was established during the 2023 legislative session in North Dakota. State Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus says the credit provides all North Dakota homeowners with the option to apply for a state property tax credit.

There are no age restrictions or income limitations for this credit.

“It’s up to $500 credit for the property tax years of 2024 and 2025, so not the most recent statement homeowners received. It will be a deduction. Anyone with a primary residence in the state does qualify,” Kroshus explains.

The application process opens January 1 and closes on March 31. You can only apply online, and a help line will be available to walk people through the process.

“For people who don’t have access to the internet, we will help walk them through the process and rescources at the county level to help them as well. It really became a resource issue, we didn’t have the staff and we do anticipate up to 200,000 applications to be coming in,” Kroshus said of the application process.

Those applying for the credit may be eligible to apply for more than one type of property tax credit, including the Homestead Property Tax Credit and the Disabled Veterans Property Tax Credit. You can find more information on the tax credit here.

