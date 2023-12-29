2023 crime in review

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Trials and other crimes frequently made our headlines this year.

The year started off as an “end to an era,” as the state’s longest-serving Supreme Court Justice Gerald VandeWalle retired at the end of January.

Justice VandeWalle served 64 total years in state government, 44 years of which were in the Supreme Court.

Earlier in the month Governor Burgum appointed South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr to fill the vacancy. He will serve until the 2026 general election and could run for the remaining eight years of the 10-year term.

In February, Judge Bahr sentenced Nikki Sue Entzel to life with the possibility of parole for conspiracy to kill her husband Chad Entzel, burn the couple’s home and destroy evidence. A jury had found her guilty back in October 2022.

In March, Entzel filed an appeal to overturn her conviction based on insufficient evidence. The Supreme Court heard those arguments in September and rejected her appeal in October. She will serve 36 years before being eligible for parole.

Another notable Supreme Court case was decided in March. Justices closed the case of convicted murderer Chad Issak. He had been serving four life sentences after a jury found him guilty of four RJR Maintenance and Management employees in 2019.

He had filed for an appeal but died by suicide at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in July 2022 before the case was decided.

March also marked the second time Kevin Hartson and Devante Evans went to trial for the 2021 shooting death of Reonardo Alexis. In March 2022, a judge declared a mistrial in the case after a jury became deadlocked. This time the verdict was unanimous, guilty of murder. In July a judge sentenced Evans to 20 years and Hartson to 15 years in prison.

In April, a jury convicted Rolanda Doyle of murder and child abuse for the death of her five-year-old nephew who was in her care. She is serving life with the possibility of parole.

April also marked the first of two officer-related shootings that happened within a few weeks of each other.

On April 22, officers say Kyle Johnson led them on a high-speed chase that ended on South Washington Street. Police say Johnson exited the vehicle with a gun and that’s when officers shot him. Johnson had non-life-threatening injuries and has been charged in federal court. Both officers were cleared and returned to duty.

Two weeks later on May 4, a Bismarck police officer shot Daedyn Lewellyn, when they say he exited the Interstate Loop U-Haul Storage Center with a gun. Authorities were looking for him because of a prior claim he entered a home on Arlington Drive, got into an argument with a resident, pointed a gun and left. The officer was cleared and returned to duty. Lewellyn is scheduled to go to trial in January.

In June 19-year-old Corbin Lampert was charged with murder for the death of 16-year-old Taryn Hohbein. Lampert has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial in April.

August was the end of a multi-year battle for Cassandra Black Elk. The previous year a judge sentenced her to a year and a half in jail after Black Elk pleaded guilty to child neglect for the death of her infant daughter. In February, a judge vacated that sentence and ordered a new trial because of improper attorney advice. The case went all the way up to the state Supreme Court, and in August justices ruled that she should be given a new trial based on autopsy results that state the child’s death was an unexplained sudden death and the cause was undetermined. In October, Burleigh County prosecutors dismissed the case against her.

In September, a jury found 17-year-old Jesse Taylor Jr guilty of murder for the 2022 shooting death of 28-year-old Maurice Thunder Shield. Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced in January.

Prosecutors charged a Bismarck man and a Mandan man for reckless endangerment in October, for causing gunfire damage to multiple homes and businesses in Burleigh County. 20-year-old Elijah Infante and 21-year-old Marcus Johnson have both pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The month of November had the third officer-related shooting of the year. The incident left a 17-year-old boy dead and involved three Bismarck Police officers who were all uninjured. All officers are on administrative leave and ND BCI is still investigating.

The historic rail bridge had two arguments in the Supreme Court this year. In November justices heard arguments on the legality of two permits given to BNSF Railway to tear down the bridge and build a new one. That decision has yet to be released.

The beginning of December marked tragedy for the Mercer County and Beulah communities. Mercer County Deputy Paul Martin was killed in the line of duty on December 6. Residents lined the streets for his funeral procession to honor a man they say gave so much to the community.

Ian Cramer has been charged with homicide for Martin’s death. He is scheduled to appear in court in February.

The year also saw additions to law enforcement agencies. Bismarck Police rolled out body cameras in October. The department also launched an incident map, where residents can view live statistics. Morton County deputies now have bola wraps on their duty belts, they are a non-use of force way to detain people.

Inside the state penitentiary walls, two inmates launched a podcast with the hopes of reducing stereotypes of incarcerated people.

Morton County Sheriff’s therapy k-9 Major got to finally meet his brother Finn, who is working in the same field in Killdeer.

Another incident from the state that made national news was the line-of-duty death of Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin. Officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes were also injured in the incident.

