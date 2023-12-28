Williston City Commission renews $150 thousand property tax exemption for new homes

By Michael Anthony
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston city commissioners voted unanimously to renew a resolution granting a $150,000 property tax exemption of a brand-new home’s value over two years.

This resolution has been passed yearly since 2020. The offer is for homeowners that move into a new single-family home, condominium, or townhouse. Department of Development Services Director Mark Schneider says the goal of this resolution is to incentivize more home building in the city.

“This is just one small incentive that may tip people to say, ‘you know what? Let’s build now. Let’s try something now because we do get a little tax break for the next couple of years,’” said Schneider.

Schneider said the amount could save around $2,000 dollars over that period.

For people who moved in during 2023 the application deadline is February 1. Applications are available by calling Development Services at 701-577-8115 or the Williams County Tax Assessor’s office at 701-577-4555.

Schneider says they continue to talk with the Williston Basin School Board about the resolution, which they have supported. Superintendent Richard Faidley told Schneider the board will vote to give their approval on the matter during their next board meeting.

