Williston Basin School District prepares next steps for upcoming bond referendum

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - The Williston Basin School Board will have busy start to 2024 as they put the finishing touches on their upcoming bond referendum.

The school board and administration are planning to bond for two new elementary schools, citing lack of space at their facilities and growing enrollment. Board President Chris Jundt says they plan on picking an architect for the facilities during their next meeting on January 8 and approving an election on February 12, setting up a vote sometime in April.

“I’m confident that the community is ready to move this forward. Hopefully, we can get across that 60 percent threshold. It’s been very, very close the last couple of times,” said Jundt.

The district released more information from their community and staff meeting on December 18. In the report filed by consultant RSP & Associates, some of the staff input for district leadership suggest providing tours or showcasing to the public the reason they need more schools.

RSP & Associates also provided recommendations to the district, saying they need to discuss with the public the full details of the bond when it’s voted by the board and assure the public that they have a handle on its finances.

Jundt says this bond vote needs to be about the students and not board politics.

“It’s for the kids. You’re not voting for me. You’re not voting for other school board members, you’re voting for adequate space for the students,” said Jundt.

While the exact details have not been released, Superintendent Richard Faidley said he estimates around 65 to 70 million dollars would be bonded with an additional $20 million through the district’s building fund.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.