Ward County commissioners adopt multi-hazard mitigation plan

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Ward County’s multi-hazard mitigation plan is done, and the county commissioners have adopted the plan.

Kelly Haugan, the county’s emergency management director, said they update the plan every five years.

He said they have held public input meetings across towns to get data on each community’s most likely man-made or natural disaster concerns. It makes them eligible for FEMA grants.

He said the most recent plan has been approved by the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services and FEMA Region 8, and he anticipates individual towns to adopt it by February.

“The reason for that is I may have to go to city council meetings and explain that. They all seem to have the city council meetings at the same time,” said Haugan.

Some of the hazards in the plan include flooding, aging infrastructure and cybersecurity.

