Ward County commissioners adopt multi-hazard mitigation plan

Ward County commissioners adopts multi-hazard mitigation plan
Ward County commissioners adopts multi-hazard mitigation plan(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Ward County’s multi-hazard mitigation plan is done, and the county commissioners have adopted the plan.

Kelly Haugan, the county’s emergency management director, said they update the plan every five years.

He said they have held public input meetings across towns to get data on each community’s most likely man-made or natural disaster concerns. It makes them eligible for FEMA grants.

He said the most recent plan has been approved by the North Dakota Department of Emergency Services and FEMA Region 8, and he anticipates individual towns to adopt it by February.

“The reason for that is I may have to go to city council meetings and explain that. They all seem to have the city council meetings at the same time,” said Haugan.

Some of the hazards in the plan include flooding, aging infrastructure and cybersecurity.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Procession held Wednesday in honor of ND National Guard Master Sgt. Nicholas Van Pelt, who was...
North Dakota National Guard Airman killed in shooting in Minot
Black ice, icy roads
Bismarck Police Department crash totals update
Daniel Breijo
UPDATE: Minot fatal shooting suspect in custody on $2 million bond
Tech. Sgt. Shelly Fink, a recruiter in the 119th Force Support Squadron, was honored at the...
North Dakota National Guard mourns loss of Lt. Shelly Fink
Amos Kolbo ice skating on the roads in downtown Bismarck.
Snow crews work to unfreeze roads, while others enjoy the makeshift ice rinks

Latest News

The Bismarck Police Department is asking for assistance in an attempted murder investigation.
Bismarck Police ask for assistance in attempted murder investigation
First ND State Capitol burns down on Sunday, December 28, 1930. The building was a total loss.
Ninety-three years ago the old state Capitol burnt down
North Dakota Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation
Burgum appoints interim director of DOCR
Radio personality Dolly Dakota dies after long cancer battle.
Radio personality Dolly Dakota dies after long cancer battle