Upcoming dart tournament Saturday

BOTTINEAU, N.D (KMOT) - Some people’s plans this weekend include live music and celebrating the New Year.

For others, it’s an extra day to be a homebody.

For some in the Bottineau area, it’s time to throw darts.

Ethan Hall said he’s organized tournaments for five years now.

This Saturday he’s putting together another dart tournament at Cowboys Bar in Bottineau from 1 p.m. until 2 a.m.

He said it’s a casual tournament with entry money on the table, and that it’s a way to bring people together and have a good time.

“I mean, we’re still joking around and having fun, but it’s still competitive,” said Hall.

He said in the past, people from surrounding areas made the trip.

You can find out more on its Facebook Event Page.

