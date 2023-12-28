Two years in prison for felon owning a gun

Edward Rogers
Edward Rogers(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man will serve two years in prison for having a gun when he was not allowed to own one.

Police say when they responded to a shooting call Edward Rogers was in a vehicle with a gun pointed at them.

Rogers told officers it was a bb gun.

During a search of the car, officers found a loaded handgun, ammunition and spent shell casings.

Rogers pleaded guilty to felon in possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and discharge of gun in the city.

