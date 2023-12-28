Tow trucks find difficulties rescuing cars in slick conditions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The slick roads have led to a lot of accidents, in fact, more than 200. The icy conditions are keeping tow truck drivers in the area busy.

The calls are almost non-stop at Ace Towing.

Since Christmas evening, tow operators have been busy helping people get out of the ice.

“My boss came and said he hadn’t slept since 2:30. The phones were ringing off the hook. They had probably 50 calls waiting when they came in, just waiting for the roads to be cleared off. And it went all day long,” said dispatcher Alexys Kramber.

The slick conditions are causing trouble for operators to safely get to vehicles.

“We can actually get to the vehicles when there is a snowstorm. This, there is so much ice, that even sometimes the sand trucks couldn’t even make them up the hills for us to get vehicles,” said Kramber.

In most cases, people waited one to three hours for a tow, but sometimes more.

“There was one that was called in yesterday at 9:30 a.m. up north in Bismarck in a parking lot. And my driver is currently on his way there right now, but he still doesn’t know if he can get it because we don’t know if the parking lot has been sanded or anything, because we hooked up to it yesterday and couldn’t move,” said Kramber.

When it’s time to get the car away from a curb or a neighbor’s driveway, it can be hit or miss. The ice makes a vehicle unpredictable.

“Cause no matter what you do, you just can’t, like, we could hook up to cars but you just can’t move,” said Kramber.

On Tuesday, Ace responded to more than 100 crashes. And 24 hours later, Alexys says more people were calling in for accidents that happened the day before.

“It’s been slower, but still pretty busy,” said Kramber.

Tow drivers are sliding into new challenges with every call, but they say they are determined to help everyone.

“A lot of times we get them because they wave us down. We’re already there and we’ll get them out. We try and stay on top of things as best we can,” said Kramber.

With a little salt and a lot of sun, drivers hope soon the roads will be back to normal.

Kramber says she got the most accident calls from the five-way intersection of Avenue C, North Griffin Street and Ward Road.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.