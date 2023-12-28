Radio personality Dolly Dakota dies after long cancer battle.

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dolly Dakota (Luger) passed away Wednesday after a long battle with ovarian cancer.

She made a name for herself in radio, first as production director for KFYR-AM and Y-93. She was also on the air at Y93. Dakota had been on the air at COOL 98.7 since 2015.

Dakota shared openly about her journey with cancer, appearing on North Dakota Today (https://www.kfyrtv.com/2020/12/15/fighting-once-more/) and writing about it herself on her blog Red Wing Soars (My Battle Blog Red Wing Soars)

“I was fortunate to work with Dolly for several years in radio and our sarcastic senses of humor played off of each other beautifully. She never backed down from anything and was a true fighter right up to the end. She was tough, but a true friend who would do anything for you. Her strength, courage and determination throughout her life made her unique. She will be missed,” said Wayne Wolff, KFYR anchor.

Dakota was 56.

