Ninety-three years ago the old state Capitol burnt down

First ND State Capitol burns down on Sunday, December 28, 1930. The building was a total loss.
First ND State Capitol burns down on Sunday, December 28, 1930. The building was a total loss.(Courtesy of the State Historical Society)
By KFYR Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Ninety-three years ago today, the first North Dakota state Capitol building burned down.

According to the State Historical Society, on Sunday, December 28, 1930, a janitor discovered the fourth floor was on fire.

It says even though he called the fire department immediately, the building was still a total loss with only the two lower floors and the north wing not completely destroyed.

The cause of the fire, to this day, remains uncertain with the two most likely theories being faulty wiring or spontaneous combustion from vapor build-up from rags doused in turpentine.

The state historical society explains the fire jump-started the process of building a much-needed new capitol as the old building was too small and outdated.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Procession held Wednesday in honor of ND National Guard Master Sgt. Nicholas Van Pelt, who was...
North Dakota National Guard Airman killed in shooting in Minot
Black ice, icy roads
Bismarck Police Department crash totals update
Daniel Breijo
UPDATE: Minot fatal shooting suspect in custody on $2 million bond
Tech. Sgt. Shelly Fink, a recruiter in the 119th Force Support Squadron, was honored at the...
North Dakota National Guard mourns loss of Lt. Shelly Fink
Amos Kolbo ice skating on the roads in downtown Bismarck.
Snow crews work to unfreeze roads, while others enjoy the makeshift ice rinks

Latest News

North Dakota Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation
Burgum appoints interim director of DORC
Radio personality Dolly Dakota dies after long cancer battle.
Radio personality Dolly Dakota dies after long cancer battle
Mountrail Williams crew heading out Thursday morning.
Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative sending crews to assist with power damage out east
Edward Rogers
Two years in prison for felon owning a gun
Riley Eagle
Man sentenced to four years in prison for assault