Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative sending crews to assist with power damage out east

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Northwest North Dakota was spared from this week’s ice storm, but the region is no stranger to how that weather can impact electric infrastructure. That’s why Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative is sending some of their crews to assist in repairs.

Operations Manager Matt Glueckert said a three-person group is heading to help Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative south of Jamestown. A six-person crew is going to Valley City to support Cass County Electric Cooperative.

These crews are bringing along bucket and service trucks and other vehicles to repair downed powerlines. Glueckert says these cooperatives came out to support Mountrail-Williams last year when a snowstorm snapped thousands of their own poles, so they want to return the favor.

“Dakota Valley had crews here for almost a whole month and Cass County sent rotating crews here for a month as well. When we really needed them, they were there for us and we are trying to do the best we can to help out other cooperatives like they helped us out,” said Glueckert.

Cass County Electric Cooperative has more than 600 broken poles, Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative has about 300 downed poles. (Credit: Cass County Electric Cooperative)

Cass County Electric Cooperative has more than 600 broken poles according to a Facebook post Thursday morning. Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative has about 300 downed poles according to their Facebook post Wednesday.

The crews will be in eastern North Dakota for at least a week. Glueckert says they may rotate people if more assistance is needed.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.