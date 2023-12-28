Metigoshe Ministries hosts 53rd Three Nights of Christmas

BOTTINEAU, N.D (KMOT) - For many, the Christmas season is over once Dec. 25 comes and goes.

But for many Christians, Dec. 25 is actually the first day of the season, which runs for 12 days through Jan. 6.

Decorations are up and celebrations continue at Metigoshe Ministries through their annual three nights of Christmas performances.

Pastor Jon Halvorson said it’s their 53rd anniversary.

He said it used to be 12 nights of different musical performances, but three nights is more sustainable.

“We get folks who come from Grand Forks, Fargo and Candu. We often get some folks all the way up from Bismarck. So, a lot of people have made it a part of their annual Christmas tradition and celebration,” said Halvorson.

He says everyone is invited, and it’s no charge, but free-will donations are welcome.

Friday is the last day of this series of performances.

Performances will be held at Metigoshe Ministries in Bottineau from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29 at 7 p.m.

MSU’s Midnight Groove Orchestra performed on Wednesday, Sunday Saari will perform on Thursday and Steve Harmon will perform on Friday.

