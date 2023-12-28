Ice slows down holiday shipping returns

Safe Ship Mandan
Safe Ship Mandan(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - You might have checked your shopping lists twice this year, but some gifts might need to be returned. The days following Christmas can be some of the busiest, and this year the ice is causing shipment delays.

At Safe Ship in Mandan, the ice is deterring some people from coming in, so while the business is open, it’s not as busy as usual.

“Yeah, usually right after the holidays we do see a lot of returns coming in— traffic picks up again,” said Dennis Friesz, owner of Safe Ship.

The icy weather means the shelves in the back room are still full.

“Well some of the shippers have not been picking up the packages, and people are having a hard time getting around town, pulling into parking lots and being careful not to walk. So it’s best for them to stay home, and then the returns can come in as they trickle in this year,” said Friesz.

And while fewer packaging peanuts are flying today, there isn’t a rush to get in returns once they’re scanned into the system.

He says it’s best to hang onto tracking numbers and follow them on tracking websites to avoid scams.

“The scams - usually you get a text about your package being held up somewhere and shippers don’t do that kind of thing. They don’t text people from their phones or email. They will usually leave a call tag,” said Friesz.

He says you should never have to pay money or give out information to receive a package.

U-Ship’s Consumer Holiday Shipping Report says 40 percent of people say they’ll return at least one gift this year.

