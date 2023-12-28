Ice disks spotted on rivers in ND! How do they form? Morse Code of Weather

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Watch this week’s Morse Code of Weather segment above to find out how these cool ice disks form! They were spotted in mid-December on the Red River near Fargo by Roxane Salonen and on December 22 on Apple Creek in Bismarck by Bill Prokopyk.
Ice disks on the Red River near Fargo (Roxane Salonen) Ice disks on Apple Creek in Bismarck and explaining how they form (KFYR, Bill P.) Explaining ice disks, photo of them captured on Apple Creek in Bismarck (KFYR, Bill P.) In this Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 aerial file image taken from a drone video and provided by the City of Westbrook, Maine, a naturally occurring ice disk forms on the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine. The giant spinning ice disk, that quickly gained international fame and grew larger over the weekend to about 300 feet wide, now has its own webcam. (Tina Radel/City of Westbrook via AP, File) (Tina Radel | AP)