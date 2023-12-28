Ice disks spotted on rivers in ND! How do they form? Morse Code of Weather

In this Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 aerial file image taken from a drone video and provided by the City of Westbrook, Maine, a naturally occurring ice disk forms on the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine. The giant spinning ice disk, that quickly gained international fame and grew larger over the weekend to about 300 feet wide, now has its own webcam. (Tina Radel/City of Westbrook via AP, File)

(Tina Radel | AP)