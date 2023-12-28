Fire department welcomes 15 babies in 1 year: ‘That has to be a record somewhere’

The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s...
The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 11.(Yuba City Firefighters/Facebook)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUBA CITY, Calif. (Gray News) – A fire department in California is celebrating the birth of a whopping 15 babies this year.

In a Facebook post, Yuba City firefighters shared a photo of all 15 dads holding their new babies, all born over the last year.

“15 babies in 1 year! That has to be a record somewhere lol!” the department captioned the photo.

The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s annual Breakfast with Santa event on Dec. 11.

Yuba City is located about 40 miles north of Sacramento.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Procession held Wednesday in honor of ND National Guard Master Sgt. Nicholas Van Pelt, who was...
North Dakota National Guard Airman killed in shooting in Minot
Black ice, icy roads
Bismarck Police Department crash totals update
Daniel Breijo
UPDATE: Minot fatal shooting suspect in custody on $2 million bond
Tech. Sgt. Shelly Fink, a recruiter in the 119th Force Support Squadron, was honored at the...
North Dakota National Guard mourns loss of Lt. Shelly Fink
Amos Kolbo ice skating on the roads in downtown Bismarck.
Snow crews work to unfreeze roads, while others enjoy the makeshift ice rinks

Latest News

First ND State Capitol burns down on Sunday, December 28, 1930. The building was a total loss.
Ninety-three years ago the old state Capitol burnt down
FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington...
Jan. 6 rioter who was sentenced in secret provided information to authorities, court papers say
The Miami Seaquarium in Florida on Wednesday announced the death of one of its dolphins,...
Sundance the dolphin dies at Miami Seaquarium
North Dakota Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation
Burgum appoints interim director of DORC