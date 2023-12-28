Class-AA Basketball Polls

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot Girls and the Fargo North Boys are the top-ranked basketball teams in Class-AA.

The first four in the boys voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association are all receiving first-place consideration.

Century, along with the Majettes, are the two teams getting first-place votes in the girl’s poll.

Class-AA Girls

Minot (18) — 7-0 Record — 94 pts. — Last Week: 1st Century (2) — 7-0 Record — 73 pts. — Last Week: 3rd GF Red River — 5-1 Record — 59 pts. — Last Week: 4th Fargo Davies — 4-1 Record — 31 pts. — Last Week: 2nd WF Horace — 5-0 Record — 30 pts. — Last Week: 5th

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (5-1)

Class-AA Boys

Fargo North (12) — 6-0 Record — 90 pts. — Last Week: 1st Fargo Davies (3) — 5-0 Record — 73 pts. — Last Week: 2nd Minot (4) — 7-0 Record — 71 pts. — Last Week: 3rd Century (1) — 7-0 Record — 46 pts. — Last Week: 4th GF Central — 4-2 Record — 16 pts. — Last Week: 5th

RECEIVING VOTES: Legacy (4-2), WF Sheyenne (4-2), Bismarck High (3-4)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.