Class-AA Basketball Polls
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot Girls and the Fargo North Boys are the top-ranked basketball teams in Class-AA.
The first four in the boys voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association are all receiving first-place consideration.
Century, along with the Majettes, are the two teams getting first-place votes in the girl’s poll.
Class-AA Girls
- Minot (18) — 7-0 Record — 94 pts. — Last Week: 1st
- Century (2) — 7-0 Record — 73 pts. — Last Week: 3rd
- GF Red River — 5-1 Record — 59 pts. — Last Week: 4th
- Fargo Davies — 4-1 Record — 31 pts. — Last Week: 2nd
- WF Horace — 5-0 Record — 30 pts. — Last Week: 5th
Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (5-1)
Class-AA Boys
- Fargo North (12) — 6-0 Record — 90 pts. — Last Week: 1st
- Fargo Davies (3) — 5-0 Record — 73 pts. — Last Week: 2nd
- Minot (4) — 7-0 Record — 71 pts. — Last Week: 3rd
- Century (1) — 7-0 Record — 46 pts. — Last Week: 4th
- GF Central — 4-2 Record — 16 pts. — Last Week: 5th
RECEIVING VOTES: Legacy (4-2), WF Sheyenne (4-2), Bismarck High (3-4)
