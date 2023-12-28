Class-AA Basketball Polls

Class AA Basketball Polls
Class AA Basketball Polls(KFYR-TV)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 7:35 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Minot Girls and the Fargo North Boys are the top-ranked basketball teams in Class-AA.

The first four in the boys voting conducted by the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association are all receiving first-place consideration.

Century, along with the Majettes, are the two teams getting first-place votes in the girl’s poll.

Class-AA Girls

  1. Minot (18) — 7-0 Record — 94 pts. — Last Week: 1st
  2. Century (2) — 7-0 Record — 73 pts. — Last Week: 3rd
  3. GF Red River — 5-1 Record — 59 pts. — Last Week: 4th
  4. Fargo Davies — 4-1 Record — 31 pts. — Last Week: 2nd
  5. WF Horace — 5-0 Record — 30 pts. — Last Week: 5th

Others receiving votes: Bismarck Legacy (5-1)

Class-AA Boys

  1. Fargo North (12) — 6-0 Record — 90 pts. — Last Week: 1st
  2. Fargo Davies (3) — 5-0 Record — 73 pts. — Last Week: 2nd
  3. Minot (4) — 7-0 Record — 71 pts. — Last Week: 3rd
  4. Century (1) — 7-0 Record — 46 pts. — Last Week: 4th
  5. GF Central — 4-2 Record — 16 pts. — Last Week: 5th

RECEIVING VOTES: Legacy (4-2), WF Sheyenne (4-2), Bismarck High (3-4)

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Breijo
UPDATE: Minot fatal shooting suspect in custody on $2 million bond
harper
Man arrested on 5 charges, including attempted homicide, for attack in Bismarck
Ice skating on the streets of downtown Bismarck
Ice skating on the streets of downtown Bismarck
Black ice, icy roads
Bismarck Police Department crash totals update
Slippery Road (generic)
Current Road Conditions

Latest News

Sports Spotlight: Sam Fedorchak
Sports Spotlight: Sam Fedorchak
Streaming twice daily on KFYR+. Watch on your favorite streaming platform.
Play of the Day: KFYR+ Sports - 12/27/2023
KMOT First News at Ten (Minot)
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 12/26/2023
First News at Ten
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 12/26/2023