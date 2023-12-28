Burgum appoints interim director of DORC

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum appointed Colby Braun as interim director of the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation on Thursday.

Burgum announced on Oct. 11 that Dave Krabbenhoft, the current director, will retire on Dec. 31.

Braun will begin on Jan. 1.

Braun earned his bachelor’s at DSU. He started as a correctional officer in Dickinson in 1997.

He was warden of the North Dakota State Penitentiary for almost five years, director of transitional facilities for the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for four years and warden of the Dakota Women’s Correctional and Rehabilitation Center for six years.

Braun has served as director of facility operations at the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation since Aug. 2018.

The process of selecting the next director has begun.

