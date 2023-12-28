Bottineau Winter Park’s plans for the ND Tourism Grant

BOTTINEAU, N.D (KMOT) - Snow may not be falling from the sky, but at Bottineau Winter Park, you wouldn’t know it.

The snow groomers are getting the slopes ready for the late-morning visitors.

“I love skiing,” said Holynd Gates.

Sarah Gates said they usually hit the hills when they visit family in town.

“This year we were really surprised because we drove up from Fargo through Rugby and there was no snow by Rugby or Bottineau, but then as soon as we got up to Lake Metigoshe, it was very wintery and snowy,” said Gates.

The transformation into a winter wonderland, while it’s 34 degrees, doesn’t happen overnight. It happens over a series of nights.

Dan Fett, president of the Bottineau Winter Park Board, said they’ll have about four to five more nights of blanketing the park in the snow.

“We pump about 10 million gallons of water from that lake. They go through our pipes and up onto our hills and through our fan guns,” said Fetts.

He said they received about $1.45 million from North Dakota Tourism and they’re going to prioritize getting the underground piping system replaced, along with new snowmaking guns, so they can open after Thanksgiving and stay open until April or March.

Jocelyn Jahner, ski instructor, said the snow machines keep them afloat during the warm winter, but stone-cold temperatures can also put a wrench in tubing, snowboarding and ski plans.

“I remember last winter it was so cold. I think we were shut down like the day after Christmas or some days throughout Christmas break,” said Jahner.

Fett said they should be at 100 percent snow coverage this weekend.

The resort will be open on New Year’s Eve until midnight and on New Year’s Day.

