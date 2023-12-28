Bismarck Police ask for assistance in attempted murder investigation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department is asking for assistance in an attempted murder investigation.

Police are asking for any doorbell camera footage from N 5th Street through N 7th St between E Main St and E Boulevard Ave between Dec. 22 at 11:00 p.m. and Dec. 23 at 1:30 a.m.

They say the suspect was wearing a dark jacket or hoodie with light faded blue jeans.

They say the victim was wearing a brown hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Collins of the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

