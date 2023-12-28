Bismarck City Commission names Tomanek acting City Administrator

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission named Assistant City Administrator Jason Tomanek as acting City Administrator.

Tomanek has worked with the City of Bismarck since 2006. In 2016 he was named Assistant City Administrator.

Tomanek will begin on January 2, City Administrator Keith Hunke’s last day.

Hunke has worked with the City of Bismarck since the early 1980s. He was named City Administrator in 2016.

Tomanek said in a statement “Keith’s story is a wonderful one. It isn’t often you see someone dedicate 40-plus years to an organization. And when you do, you know it is because there was a good match. Our city loses a lot with Keith’s retirement, but hopefully, the lessons he has taught all of us through his patience and level approach can continue to serve as a benefit for the community, long after today.”

Tomanek also said “There is something special about being able to work in this capacity for your hometown. I’m looking forward to holding down the fort as the City of Bismarck transitions to its new City Administrator. There’s a lot of work to be done between now and then, but we’ll get there.”

There is no current timeline for when the City Administrator will be posted.

