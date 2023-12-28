The Bank of North Dakota Livestock Rebuilders Loan Program helps replenish cattle herds

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After the drought in 2021, some livestock producers had to sell some of their cattle.

The Bank of North Dakota has since met with producers and agriculture representatives to find out ways to assist them in the future, like creating the Livestock Rebuilders Loan Program.

“Finding disaster relief programs and working with our local financial institutions to develop programs to meet the needs of our farmers and ranchers is part of our history. It is something that we have done for a long long time,” said BND President and CEO Todd Steinwand.

The bank sent out nearly 200 loans through dozens of financial institutions, primarily in western North Dakota.

The funds allowed ranchers to replenish around 16,000 head of cattle.

