Adaptive equipment for winter sport seekers

BOTTINEAU, N.D (KMOT) - Annie’s House is partnered with the Bottineau Winter Park to help those with disabilities enjoy winter sports.

Rachael Buss, program coordinator for Annie’s House Adaptive Recreation Program, said they have equipment for people affected by medical events, such as a stroke or Parkinson’s disease.

Some of the equipment with the help of a guide can help control speeds and turns.

Buss said the program has been active since 2012, and they offer scholarships to anyone with a disability.

“Nobody with a disability has had to pay for a lesson ever, since the beginning of the program,” said Buss.

She said they also offer veteran-specific programming.

