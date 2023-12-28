UPDATE: Victim identified, 7 others rescued after bomber accident on Lake of the Woods

ANGLE INLET, Minn. (Northern News Now) - The sheriff’s office is releasing more details about a drowning on Lake of the Woods, where one person died and several others were rescued after a Bombardier went through the ice.

Lake of the Woods County Sheriff, Gary Fish, says his department received the call just after 8:00 a.m. on December 28, about a possible drowning at the Northwest Angle about 1/4 mile south of Flag Island.

Officials say a group was riding in a Bombardier tracked vehicle, commonly referred to as a “bomber”, to their fishing location when the large vehicle broke through about 12 inches of ice.

The bomber was transporting a total of eight people when it went into the icy water, which was about 10 feet deep.

The driver of the bomber, and someone nearby, began helping the passengers out of the vehicle. The sheriff says the cold water eventually prohibited the rescue efforts. Seven of the eight passengers were able to escape.

Around 1:30 p.m., officers recovered the body of John F. Frey from the vehicile. He is a 78-year-old from Prairie du Sac, Wisconsin.

Lake of the Woods is a nationwide ice fishing destination that usually has plenty of ice for anglers by this point in the year. However, due to the unprecedented warm weather this December, many resorts across the lake have begun pulling anglers from the ice.

