Sports Spotlight: Sam Fedorchak

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - St. Mary senior Sam Fedorchak is one of many who made the transition from gridiron to the hard court. In the fall, he was the Saints quarterback and a 1st-team All-State defensive back.

“The conditioning is way different. You think you’re in shape then you get into basketball and you are not in shape,” said Fedorchak.

He thinks the two sports complement one another.

“Being a court general make it a lot easier, trying to make the right play and find the open guy helps your vision, and then defensively I played cornerback as well, and I think it helps in man defense a lot, helps your movement and trying to keep you from fouling,” said Fedorchak.

BJ Etzold, St. Mary’s boy’s head basketball coach, called the plays for the football team.

“We have a really good relationship. I’ve taught him three years out of my four years in math courses too, so it’s been a really fun journey together, so we know each other really well. He knows what to expect from me and me to expect from him, and I just love his energy that he brings for us,” said Etzold.

Etzold signaled the plays in from the sideline and it was Fedorchak’s job to interpret for everybody.

“He could anticipate the things we were going to call and the adjustments that we were going to make, and it made for a really fun fall. So it’s been fun to take that from the fall and transition to hoops this year,” said Etzold.

“I had to know eleven people’s positions on the field, but it was alright, I’m usually pretty good with that memory stuff,” said Fedorchak.

He’s also pretty good with that leadership stuff.

“I love Sam! Sam’s a great teammate. Just bring energy, a lot of energy, great defensively. He’s an insane athlete, and he’s always pushing us to get better,” said Christian Benning, a St. Mary sophomore.

Athletics and Fedorchak have been companions for a long time already.

“I started YFL, I think that’s 3rd or 4th grade for football, and played basketball really since I can remember. I just always loved sports, loved competing,” said Fedorchak.

The last time the Saints were on the court, this week’s Sports Spotlight scored a season-high of 19 points.

Fedorchak and his St. Mary teammates are off until January 5, which is when they head to Williston for a WDA Contest.

